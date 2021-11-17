Tree of Life Expands to Sterling

The Tree of Life Ministries has opened its third regional center, this one in Sterling.

According to the announcement, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Tree of Life began to receive a surge of requests for food deliveries and financial assistance from Sterling and Ashburn residents from four of the five ZIP codes with the highest poverty rate in Loudoun. TOL’s board determined that to fully address the needs a presence in Sterling was needed.

A Sterling center was established in June, providing food assistance with a food pantry and a weekly Community Kitchen meal, as well as financial relief for rent and utilities to individuals in the Sterling community. All services are provided free of charge. Saleh Sabat is the newly appointed Sterling regional director.For more information on Tree of Life Ministries and how to support, donate or volunteer, go to tolministries.org or call 540-441-7920. The new Sterling center is located at 1319 Shepard Drive.