Michael Brian Fadely, 1975-2021

Michael Brian Fadely, 46, of Leesburg and formerly of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodstock United Methodist Church. Reverend Rob Hoskins will officiate. Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.

Mr. Fadely was born January 18, 1975 in Winchester, son of Robert E. Fadely and Linda Richman Fadely of Woodstock. He was a 1993 graduate of Central High School where he lettered in golf for four years and was named baseball area player of the year in 1993. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 1998. In 2006, he co-founded Strategic Technology Partners where he specialized in building IT Infrastructure and state of the art cybersecurity systems for the IRS.

Surviving along with his parents are his fiancée, Laura Vanessa Munoz; sister, Andrea Maddra and husband John of Harrisonburg; special nephew and niece, Jordan Maddra and Jillian Maddra; special friend Todd Holtzman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be scheduled from 11-5pm on Thursday, November 18, at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg or leave condolences at www.valleyfs.com. Friends may sign the guest book during this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodstock United Methodist Church, 156 S. Muhlenberg St., Woodstock, VA 22664

Mike loved to play golf and was an adamant UVA sports, Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals fan. The love of his life was Laura and his family. He put his family first and was always helping others. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.