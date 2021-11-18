With Holidays Approaching, Loudoun Leaders Urge Child Vaccination

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are widely available throughout Loudoun County, and with the holidays approaching, health officials are urging families to protect their children and families.

“As we approach the holiday season when families tend to travel and gather in groups, vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone five and older is critical,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Thousands of children have already received the vaccine safely, but tens of thousands of other children in Loudoun still need to get their shot and I encourage parents to make appointments as soon as possible.”

The county’s Dulles Town Center clinic has vaccination appointments for children in this age group open Friday, Nov. 19; Saturday, Nov. 20; and Tuesday, Nov. 23. Visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine to make an appointment.

Vaccines are also available from other providers such as pediatricians’ offices and pharmacies Find vaccination appointments from any provider at vaccines.gov.

More than 515,000 children ages 5 to 17 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia, including more tMore than 100,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia, including more than 11,000 in Loudoun County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Analysis of new COVD-19 cases in Loudoun and Virginia shows that the highest rate of infection in children is among those ages 5 to 11.

“The data shows that the vaccine is safe and effective in our children, and we know that protecting children from the virus and limiting their ability to spread the virus through vaccination is a key step in bringing the pandemic to an end,” Goodfriend said.

Loudoun County also continues to offer vaccination appointments to anyone 12 years and older who has not yet received a vaccine or who is eligible for a booster dose. The county is offering all three types of vaccine available in the U.S. Children 17 and younger must receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 vaccine can call the Health Department’s information line at 703-737-8300 or email health@loudoun.gov.