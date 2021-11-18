Yerramsetty Named to National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Sreekanth Yerramsetty of Brambleton has been named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

Yerramsetty joins the Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business on a non-partisan basis to policymakers in Washington, DC.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Yerramsetty stated. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: The Congress.”

Yerramsetty is the owner of StrategyPundits, a company specializing in information technology, IT training, talent sourcing and strategic management consulting. He has more than 20 years of experience helping clients implement complex technology projects . He holds a graduate degree from Liverpool Business School in the U.K. and is an advocate for helping small businesses in applying scalable technology solutions.

Yerramsetty said he joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business such tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.

The Leadership Council is focused on providing networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business has a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small business proposals.

For more information about StrategyPundits, go to StrategyPundits.com. For more information about the National Small Business Association, go to nsba.biz.