16 Apply for Leesburg District School Board Seat Appointment

Sixteen Leesburg District residents applied to be considered for the appointment to Beth Bart’s former School Board seat.

The applicants are: René Camp, Todd Cimino-Johnson, Dimis Christophy, Rebecca Clark, Stephen Cypher, Colin Doniger, Andrew Fernandes, Andrew Gilbert, Andy Jabbour, Tom Marshall, Ian McClure, Erika Ogedegbe, Michael Rivera, Julia Sisson, Francis Spampinato, and Lauren Shernoff.

To be eligible to fill the seat, a person must be a registered voter living in the Leesburg District.

The seat was left vacant on Nov. 2, when Barts resigned. Barts and her family had received threats throughout an effort seeking her removal over her involvement in aprivate Facebook group.

The board will hold a public hearing to discuss the candidates on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at the division’s administrative offices is Ashburn. The public may make comments to the board during the meeting.

The board plans to appoint a candidate to the seat during its Dec. 14 meeting.

It recently went through the process when it appointed Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) to the seat left vacant after Leslee the death of Leslee King.

The person appointed to the seat will serve until a special election for the seat is held in November 2022. The winner of that election will then serve until the end of Barts’ term, Dec. 31, 2023.