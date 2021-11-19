McEnearney Moves into New Middleburg Office

McEnearney Associates has opened a new office location in the heart of Middleburg, 11 W. Washington St.

The company has been doing business in Middleburg for 40 years and moved from an office where it was based for the past decade

“When our lease was up, we were looking for a space that would be prominent, and would best represent the rich history of Middleburg,” said President Maureen McEnearney Dunn. “We knew right away that this would be home for us.”

Founded in Alexandria in 1980, the firm has more than 380 associates in 11 offices throughout the Washington metropolitan region. As a hyper-local real estate firm, McEnearney Associates operates on the belief that real estate goes beyond selling homes, to include a commitment to the community and creating business partnerships, according to the company.

“Our firm is dedicated to supporting our clients and providing them with the best real estate advice so that they can make informed decisions. We are also thrilled about our new partnerships, such as the Scout Guide Middleburg and many others in the community,” said Candice Bower, EVP for the Middleburg and Leesburg offices.