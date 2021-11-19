Red Cross Names Board Members

The American Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties has named its all-volunteer chapter board of directors for Fiscal Year 2022.

During the past fiscal year, the Red Cross of Loudoun and Prince William Counties helped to collect more than 6,500 pints of blood for hospital patients in need; and trained more than 11,000 people in lifesaving skills including First Aid and CPR.

Michael P. Fischetti, ofDefense Acquisition University and the University of Virginia,will continue as chairman.Other board members are:Carol Barbe,Backflow Technology LLC;Emily Boese, JP Morgan Chase; David Burkhardt,Hendershot-Burkhardt Tax Services; Theresa Coates Ellis, Tackle Management and Marketing and Manassas City Council Member; Donna Flory,QMT Windchimes;Catherine Hogan,retired; Jennifer Landers, New Dimensions, Inc.; Jinnae Monroe,Professionals By Design; and Peggy Musgrave, Integrus Holdings, Inc.