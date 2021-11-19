Starkweather Named Avint COO

Cyber defense executive Lisa Starkweather is the new chief operating officer at Aldie-based Avint.

In the newly created role, Starkweather will manage daily operations for the company’s expanding government customer portfolio, focused on providing solutions for complex security challenges facing federal systems.She most recently was director of programs at Cyber Defense Technologies in Dulles and previously served at NASA in a variety of operations roles supporting the human research program.She holdsbachelor’s degrees in both business and biology and a master’s in business administration in management technology from the University of Houston.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa join our executive team,” saidfounder and CEOMarcie Nagel. “This is an important milestone in our company’s evolving story. We are accomplishing our vision of providing customers withinnovative approaches to cybersecurity in ways that advance their security programs and better secure our nation. We look forward to leveraging Lisa’s organizational and management expertise as we remain laser-focused on providing the highest quality of solutions to our valued federal customers.”