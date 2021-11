A two-decade pre-holiday tradition returned Saturday morning with the annual Freeze Your Gizzard 5K and 1-mile fun run at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg. The event supports the Loudoun Hunger Relief food panty through sponorships and food donations brought by runners.

Purcellville’s Cory Welch was the top finisher in the 5K, crossing the line with a time of 16:40. Emma Ahrens of Stephen City was the fastest female, finishing the course in 19:37.

The start of the 2021 Freeze Your Gizzard 5K race.

Cory Welch of Purcellville set the pace in the 2021 Freeze Your Gizzard Race, crossing the finish line with a time of 16:40.



Emma Ahrens of Stephens City was the fastest female finisher in the 2021 Freeze Your Gizzard Race, crossing the line with a time of 19:37.

Loudoun Hunger Relief Executive Director Jennifer Montgomery emcees the 2021 Freeze Your Gizzard 5K and Fun Run at Ida Lee Park.







The start of the 2021 Freeze Your Gizzard 1-mile fun run.