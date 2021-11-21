$133K in Aviation Scholarships Awarded

During 15th annual Aviation Education & Career Expo hosted by ProJet at the Leesburg Executive Airport nearly 30 students were awarded scholarships exceeding $130,000.

More than 800 students, educators, and parents attended the Expo, which is designed to educate young adults about careers in aviation. The event featured keynote speakers, live demonstrations, and representatives from more than 70 aviation organizations, including the U.S. military, emergency medical airlift, law enforcement, maintenance/avionics repair, government agencies, and private aviation.

“We work with our sponsors to provide experiences, mentoring, and scholarships that inspire students to discover and pursue their passion for the skies,” said ProJet Aviation’s Julie O’Brien, co-founder of the event.

Since its inception in 2005, the expo has provided more than $1.3 million dollars in scholarships to high school and college students pursuing careers in the aviation and aerospace industry. This year’s scholarships ranged in value from $500 to $20,000.