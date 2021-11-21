Father, Son Arrested after Overnight Police Chase, Search

Two Winchester men are in custody following a police chase that crossed three counties overnight, ending at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville.

The pursuit began around 2 a.m. Nov. 21 following a domestic-related incident in Frederick County. A pursuing Clarke County deputysaw the suspect vehicle take the Purcellville exit from Rt. 7. The vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later on the college campus.The college was placed on lockdown as Loudoun deputies searched the area with the assistance of the Purcellville Police Department and the Fairfax County Police Department helicopter.

The suspects,Kenneth Sencindiver, 65, and Kenneth Sencindiver II, 24, were apprehended around 10 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.