Leesburg Police Search for Bank Robber

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the M&T Bank on East Market Street on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:39 p.m. Nov. 19, Leesburg Police dispatchers received a report of a bank robbery that occurred between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m. It was reported that a man presented a note to the teller demanding cash and implied that he had a weapon. No weapon was displayed. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.Although officers arrived on the scene quickly, the suspect was not located.

He was described as a white male in his 50s, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 170 to 180 pounds, with gray hair that is parted. He was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and a black gaiter style facemask.

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the M&T Bank on East Market Street on Nov. 19.

Anyone who has relevant information who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or atmpereira@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.