Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: Why is it that so often we find legislators, elected to represent those in their districts, involving themselves in issues and areas other than their own? Case on point is the legislation Del. David Reid (D-32) introduced in August.
While significant controversy was swirling around the Loudoun County School Board, some of the members, allegedly involved in defying open meeting rules, also conspired with others to attack parents on a secret Face Book page, The Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County. This group was soliciting money and volunteers to infiltrate, cancel, and even commit cyber crime against parents who wanted to open schools, or to stop their divisive agenda.
The policies these school board members were promoting resulted in the May suspension of teacher Tanner Cross who had spoken out at a public meeting of his objections. Only recently has he been exonerated, his record cleared and $20,000 paid for his legal expenses.
Surely Del. Reid, along with most of the United States, knew of the upheaval occurring at LCSB meetings over the summer as School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan imposed more and more stringent rules for public content periods.
So it begs explanation from Del. Reid as to his motivation for authoring HJ780HR on Aug. 9 Commending the Virginia Beach School Board on their implementation of the very same policies causing so much turmoil in his own district.
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team have already signaled the end of imposing Critical Race Theory in Virginia schools, so perhaps Del. Reid should be encouraged to engage closer to home in the future.
The writer throws a lot of mud at LCSB, apparently hoping some will stick. But none does. There’s too much to unpack right now. But as far as Tanner Cross, he hasn’t been “cleared” in my eyes. His offer of referring to a Trans student by their chosen name but not their chosen pronoun is a “mind F” that cannot be countenanced. Mr. Cross has a captive audience. (Children in Loudoun County are required to attend school.) He should keep his religious beliefs to himself. Yes, Judge Plowman has issued several rulings favorable to Mr. Cross. That doesn’t demoralize me in the least. Judge Plowman lacks sensitivity. But many people (including many Christians) are very Trans-friendly. As Lillian Hellman famously said in 1952: “I cannot and will not cut my conscience to fit this year’s fashion.”
Delegate Reid likes to tout his veteran status when he runs… except that legislation like what he introduced is not only an insult to veterans, it is a simultaneous slap to the face, punch to the gut, and kick in the nether region of every veteran who served, as well as spitting and defecating on their sacrifices.