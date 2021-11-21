Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: Why is it that so often we find legislators, elected to represent those in their districts, involving themselves in issues and areas other than their own? Case on point is the legislation Del. David Reid (D-32) introduced in August.

While significant controversy was swirling around the Loudoun County School Board, some of the members, allegedly involved in defying open meeting rules, also conspired with others to attack parents on a secret Face Book page, The Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County. This group was soliciting money and volunteers to infiltrate, cancel, and even commit cyber crime against parents who wanted to open schools, or to stop their divisive agenda.

The policies these school board members were promoting resulted in the May suspension of teacher Tanner Cross who had spoken out at a public meeting of his objections. Only recently has he been exonerated, his record cleared and $20,000 paid for his legal expenses.

Surely Del. Reid, along with most of the United States, knew of the upheaval occurring at LCSB meetings over the summer as School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan imposed more and more stringent rules for public content periods.

So it begs explanation from Del. Reid as to his motivation for authoring HJ780HR on Aug. 9 Commending the Virginia Beach School Board on their implementation of the very same policies causing so much turmoil in his own district.

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team have already signaled the end of imposing Critical Race Theory in Virginia schools, so perhaps Del. Reid should be encouraged to engage closer to home in the future.

Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn