Father, Son Arrested After Pursuit Charged for Leesburg Bank Robbery

A three-county law enforcement chase culminated with the arrest of a father and son Sunday morning in Purcellville, after an apparently eventful weekend for the duo.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver, 65, of Winchester, and his son Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, 24, of Berryville, are facing multiple charges following an apparent multi-day crime spree.

According to a release from the Leesburg Police Department, both men are facing charges related to a Friday afternoon robbery of the M&T Bank in Leesburg. During that incident, the elder Sencindiver is alleged to havepresented a note to the teller demanding cash and implied that he had a weapon. No weapon was displayed during the altercation.He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators say Kenneth Sencindiver II was an accomplice in the robbery.

According to Leesburg Police, numerous tips from the public helped quickly identify Sencindiver from photos circulated by the department on social media over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the two men led law enforcement on a three-county vehicle pursuit, beginning in Frederick County, and continuing eastbound through Clarke County, before ending in Purcellville. The pursuit began following a domestic-related incident in the Winchester area, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Their vehicle was found unoccupied on the Patrick Henry College campus, causing the campus to be placed on lockdown for a period of time Saturday night into Sunday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the two were taken into custody without incidentafter a report was received of suspicious people on the grounds at Patrick Henry College. Two firearms also were recovered.

The men face a slew of charges from both the bank robbery and the vehicle pursuit.

Kenneth Sencindiver has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the bank robbery, and faces additional charges oftwo counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of a felon in possession of ammunition, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony. He is also facing charges in Frederick County for felony eluding, obstruction of justice, and reckless driving.

Kenneth Sencindiver II has been charged with one count of robbery related to the Leesburg bank robbery, and one count of obstruction of justice from Frederick County.

The two were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.