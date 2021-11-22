Leesburg’s Wish Tree Lights Up for Loudoun Hunger Relief

Hundreds gathered at the Village at Leesburg on Saturday to light the Wish Tree for the holiday season, raising money for Loudoun Hunger Relief.

The event featured Santa, musical performances, elves, and horse-drawn carriage rides. The Wish Tree is adorned with lights that illuminate when a donation is made to Loudoun Hunger Relief. Donations may be made throughout the holiday season, and donors receive a digital token to bring to the Village to redeem for a digital light show on the Wish Tree.

The Wish Tree will also feature a light show on the top of every hour from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the holidays.

Loudoun Hunger Relief is a nonprofit that aims to end food insecurity throughout the community.

For more information, go to villageatleesburg.com\holiday-events.

