Students Perform Live at Algonkian’s Got Talent

Loudoun students performed live Thursday night at the second annual Algonkian’s Got Talent competition at the Waddell Theatre at NorthernVirginia Community College.

This year, 15 entrants competed in solo vocal, solo instrumental, and group musical categories. Students from Dominion High School, Horizon Elementary, Lowes Island Elementary, Potowmack Elementary, Riverbend Middle School, Potomac Falls High School, and Seneca Ridge Middle School submitted their performances online. They were judged by Loudoun County Public Schools music teachers and one privatemusic instructor.

“The arts are an integral part of education, culture and society,” stated the program’s host, Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). “They help us developempathy and promote understanding of unfamiliar people, places, history, and issues. Our students havehad a challenging time throughout the pandemic, and it was so inspiring to be able to host them, theirfriends, and family in person this year.”

Last year’s Algonkian’s Got Talent winner in the vocal category performed during this year’s the annual State of the County address.

“Music and art not shared cannot do its job,” Briskman stated. “I am so thankful the students had theopportunity to perform in an actual theater this year.”

The students will be invited to a future Board of Supervisors meeting to receive a proclamation andrecognition from the Board of Supervisors.

This year’s winners:

Group Musical Act: Antigravity from Riverbend Middle School, performing “Killer Queen” by Queen

Solo Instrumental: Josh Beyer from Dominion High School, performing “My Funny Valentine” by Richard Rogers on piano

Solo Vocalist: Anna Bella Shimazaki, from Dominion High School, performing “She Used to be Mine” by Sarah Bareilles

Fan Favorite: Max Garrett from Lowes Island Elementary School, performing “All of Me” by John Legend