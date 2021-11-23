COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Open to All Loudoun Adults

With the Virginia Department of Health authorizing COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults, the county’s vaccine clinic at Dulles Town Center is now accepting appointments for everyone 18 and older.

Under the new guidance, adults who received their second dose in the two-dose series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot. People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago were already recommended for booster doses. The county also is offering first doses for people ages 5 and over who haven’t yet received their first dose.

“The latest recommendation simplifies the vaccination process as everyone 5 years and older is now eligible for the vaccine and everyone 18 years and older is now recommended to get a booster,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “However, we continue to see substantial transmission of the virus in our community—largely driven by infected children—so vaccinating children 5 and older as soon as possible remains a critical phase in our ongoing efforts to protect Loudoun residents and help bring an end to the pandemic.”

Loudoun County offers all three types of vaccine at its Dulles Town Center clinic, as supplies allow. The Centers for Disease Control and state health department have approved a “mix and match” approach to boosters, allowing people to receive a different brand of vaccine for the booster dose than in their initial vaccine series.

To make an appointment online for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Dulles Town Center site, go to loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine, or by calling 703-737-8300 weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are a limited number of appointments available at the county’s clinic through November due to demand.

Vaccines are also widely available in the community from doctor’s offices and pharmacies. Those sites also offer flu vaccines, which the county clinic does not. Find a vaccination location at vaccines.gov.