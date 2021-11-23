Hillsboro Inks Fiber Deal for Town Residents, Businesses

After waiting decades for the recently completed road and utility improvements, Hillsboro residents are about to get another upgrade—high-speed access to the information superhighway.

Mayor Roger Vance announced Tuesday that high-speed broadband service will be available to every home and business via town-owned fiber optic cable.

“I’m proud to say we have solved the rural broadband access problem in Hillsboro through decisive and innovative actions, with the support of federal funding and in collaboration with the private sector,” he said.

The town contracted with Fredericksburg-based internet service provider KGI Communications to provide an array of high-speed residential and commercial broadband service options. The contract, supported by the town’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, builds on the decision to install fiber-ready conduit under the road and sidewalks during the recent construction projects.

“This reliable, true broadband providing exceptional speeds is possible because of the foresight we had to include construction of the town-owned fiber optic conduit system as part of our ReThink9infrastructure project,” Vance said. “Ensuring that this critical infrastructure was included in the design was integral to our promise to ‘built it once, build it now, and build it right.’”

Vance said the town has been without reliable broadband since the closure of the Waterford Telephone Company early this year.

“This has been an untenable and costly hardship on Hillsboro businesses, students, and the many residents required to work remotely. True broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity for our children’s education, our residents’ livelihoods, and our town’s economic development,” he said.

KGI founder Juan Marte knows well the plight of rural communities lacking connections. He created the company to provide high-speed connections to his own company in King George. KGI now provides broadband services in King George, Caroline, Spotslvania and Stafford counties.

“We are excited to offer internet service to Hillsboro residents and appreciate the forward thinking of town officials to build and provide the basic infrastructure to make it possible,” Marte said in the announcement of the new service.

Vance said the ARPA funds provided the linchpin that allowed the town to move quickly toward a solution.

“The ARPA funding permitted Hillsboro to install its own fiber and then—in cooperation with the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority—provide the financial incentive that accelerated the offering of service to residents and businesses,” he said.

Amy Marasco, who continues to serve as a Hillsboro project consultant after stepping down as vice mayor last week because she is moving out of town, said the search for a service provider was daunting.

“For 14 months the town leadership reached out to numerous ISPs and fiber cable installers. In most cases—too typical across rural America—our small size did not align with their business models for providing residential service,” she said. “However, KGI was not only interested, but they were ready to commit and promised service by the end of 2021 by partnering with installer Express-tek, which quickly designed the network and pulled the fiber in a most efficient and cost-effective manner.”

After the loss of the Waterford Telephone Company broadband service last spring, the town negotiated with commercial service provider Segra to bring fiber to the town offices at the Old Stone School and to provide access to students, residents and businesses there.

Town residents and businesses will receive details about the new service in the mail starting this week. The initial package provides 100megabits per secondfor $69.99.

Next week—on the holiday shopping day known as Cyber Monday—KGI representatives will hold an open house at the Old Stone School to answer questions and sign up those interested in the service. They will be on site from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29. Grants are available through the county’s Economic Development Authority to cover the cost of extending service to homes and businesses. That offer is available to those who sign up by Dec. 31.

Mayor Vance and ReThink9 Project Coordinator Alison Badger celebrate the bringing of fiber to the town-owned 1760 Lawson-Goodrich House.

