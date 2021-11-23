Second Hearing Set for Sheridan Removal Case

A scheduling hearing was held on Tuesday morning for the removal case against School Board Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), who is one of four board members facing a removal effort.

Supporters demonstrated in front of the courthouse to show support for Sheridan and the embattled School Board. Inside, dozens of members of the public awaiting the 9 a.m. hearing, including supporters of the group Fight for Schools, which is leading the removal effort.

Due to a clerical error, the hearing was held virtually, and the public left the courtroom with little information.

Several motions have been filed on behalf of the Citizens of Sterling, including the motion for attorney David Warrington to intervene in the case on behalf of the petitioners, and the motion to disqualify Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj.

In a removal case against an elected official, the citizens are not involved in the procedure after a judge accepts the case. The motion to intervene, which is similar to the motion granted to the Citizens of Leesburg in the removal case against former board member Beth Barts (Leesburg) allows the plaintiff’s attorney to enter the case, argue motions, and present evidence.

Biberaj is also facing a removal effort involving Fight for Schools organizers. She was disqualified from prosecuting the Barts case on motion similar to the one filed against Sheridan.

A second hearing is set for Dec. 6 at 10a.m.

Demonstrators show support for School Board chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) prior to the first hearing for the case to remove her.