‘Take Loudoun Home for the Holidays’ Returns

With the holiday shopping season in sight—and supply chain woes making some gifts hard to find—business and economic development leaders are encouraging Loudoun County businesses, residents and visitors to take part in the “Take Loudoun Home for the Holidays” campaign.

The annual initiative is backed by Loudoun Economic Development, Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, and seeks to encourage consumers to connect with Loudoun farms and rural businesses and purchase local products. The campaign features locally-sourced and seasonal products, CSA’s and farm subscriptions for 2022.

All participating businesses are listed at TakeLoudounHome.com, and listings will be updated throughout the holiday season.

“This year, avoid supply chain issues by Taking Loudoun Home,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson stated. “Buying from Loudoun farms, craft beverage producers, restaurants and small businesses is easy, impactful and very important this holiday season.”

Last year, the National Retail Federation found that American consumers spent an average of nearly $1,000 on gifts and other holiday items. Shopping locally keeps those dollars in Loudoun’s economy, supporting family businesses, job growth, and Loudoun’s recovery from COVID-19.

“Whether it’s a freshly-cut tree or wreathe, artisan gift, craft food or beverage, or one-of-a-kind experience, supporting Loudoun’s farms and small businesses keeps shopping dollars in the local economy, reduces environmental impact, and provides the special people in your life with a unique holiday experience,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer stated.

Shopping from local farms also helps to preserve Loudoun’s rural traditions and decreases the environmental impacts of shipping agricultural products. Meanwhile becoming a regular patron at local shops and restaurants helps local businesses flourish and grow.

“This holiday season, please think about the businesses that make your life special: the restaurant on the corner, the farm you drive past every day, or your favorite store across town,” Loudoun Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tony Howard stated. “To ensure their success in 2022 and the continuation of our economic recovery, please take Loudoun home for the holidays.”

More information is at TakeLoudounHome.com.