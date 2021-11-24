Dentler Awarded 4% Raise

Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler has received a vote of confidence from almost all the members of the Town Council.

On Tuesday night, the council voted 5-2 to award Dentler a 4% salary increase. That’sthe second such increase Dentler has received this calendar year, attributed to a deviation in protocol during last fall’s annual review.

Traditionally, the Town Council holds an annual closed-door performance review with the town manager and typically awards some type of pay increase or bonus. Last November, Dentler had another successful evaluation with the council, but council members opted to wait to award his annual increase until April of this year because ofthe financial impacts of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday’s salary increase puts the traditional process followed by the council back on track and in line with the terms spelled out in Dentler’s contract.

With the increase, Dentler’s salary now stands at $218,650.

Council members Suzanne Fox and Kari Nacy dissented, with Fox pulling the matter from Tuesday’s consent agenda for a standalone vote. Both declined comment on their reasons for opposing the increase.