Interfaith Thanksgiving Event Contributes to Mobile Hope

Leaders and members of 10 congregations and nonprofit organizations came together at Rust Library in Leesburg on Sunday for an interfaith Thanksgiving service sponsored by the Clergy and Faith Leaders of Loudoun County. The group expressed appreciation for many faith traditions and participated in a service project sorting and packing hygiene supplies for Mobile Hope, an organization serving homeless and at-risk youth.

Attendees included members from Congregation Sha’are Shalom, Unitarian Universalist Church of Loudoun, Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and All Dulles Area Muslim Society. Leaders of several nonprofit agencies such as Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, National Veterans Legal Services Program, and Community Levee Association were also in attendance at the event, which was held Sunday at Rust Library.

“An Interfaith Thanksgiving program is a wonderful way to build community around thankfulness as a shared value across the community, whether for people who are connected with religious traditions or not,” stated event organizer Rabbi Neil Tow of Congregation Sha’are Shalom. “Interfaith Thanksgiving is also a positive way for people to meet each other who may not move in the same circles. The clergy and faith Leaders of Loudoun rallied to make this event happen this year, and we plan for it to be an annual event.”

In addition to the many hygiene items donated for the event, the Ashburn Virginia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided a cash donation to purchase more supplies for area youth served by Mobile Hope.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pleased to partner with the Loudoun Interfaith Clergy and Faith Leaders group to sponsor an interfaith Thanksgiving service,” stated President Brooks Holtom, First Counselor in the Ashburn Virginia Stake Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We give thanks for the privilege to unitedly affirm our gratitude to our Creator for the many blessings we have received as a community.”