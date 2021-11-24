Loudoun Planning Commission Sets Nov. 30 Hearing on Rt. 15 Plans

The Loudoun County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on proposed improvements to Rt. 15 north of Leesburg at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, with comments accepted both in-person and online.

The commission will hear comments specifically on changes to the county Comprehensive Plan, which describes the ultimate planned condition of the road. County supervisors and planners propose to change the road’s classification in that plan from a rural, two-lane, undivided road to the median-divided roadway, in parts widening to four lanes. The panel also is looking into possible routes for a Lucketts bypass.

Those proposals have brought plenty of public comment, including both support and concern. According to a report prepared for the Planning Commission, county planner shave received 134 written comments, and an online survey in July on the proposals returned 951 comments. In that survey 64% of respondents preferred an eastern bypass, 24% preferred a western bypass, 6% preferred no bypass, and 1% preferred to consider traffic calming measures or additional roundabouts.

The county’s proposals have also generated great concern from historical and conservation organizations in the area, such as the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, Journey Through Hallowed Ground and Piedmont Environmental Council. Meanwhile some Lucketts-area business owners worry about the impact a bypass would have on their business.

More information is at loudoun.gov/route15CPAM. Learn more about participating online at loudoun.gov/remoteparticipation. The Planning Commission meets in the board room in the Loudoun Government Center at 1 Harrison St., Leesburg.