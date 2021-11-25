Timothy Lee Quinney, 1964-2021

Timothy Lee Quinney, 57 of Hillsboro, Virginia passed away Nov. 15. He was born August 7, 1964, in Duluth, Minnesota.

Tim was the son of the late Dean and Eulalie Quinney. After High School Tim moved to Florida where he had a successful business managing and servicing hotel entertainment and communications systems. Tim returned to Virginia and continued to work in the hotel Industry. Tim’s favorite hobby was herpetology and always seemed to have at least one snake as a pet. His interests also included motorcycles, the outdoors, music, reading and spending time with friends and family.

Tim leaves behind two brothers and their wives, Shaun and Bernadette Quinney of Walkersville, Maryland and Todd and Charisma Quinney of Round Hill, Virginia.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Hillsboro United Methodist Cemetery on Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.