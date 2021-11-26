Hillsboro Council Celebrates Departing Vice Mayor

One half of Hillsboro’s dynamic duo has left town. Long-time Vice Mayor Amy Marasco stepped down last week as she is moving to Lewes, DE.

However, she’ll still be working closely with the town—and her longtime partner in civic leadership, Mayor Roger Vance—on a variety of projects, most notably the new wastewater treatment plant that is slated to come online next year, and reenergizing the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation, where she has signed on as interim president.

Her departure comes just months after the completion of the ReThink9 project that transformed the town with traffic calming measures on the busy commuter highway, along with new sidewalks, utilities and, coming soon, fiberoptic connectivity.

She moved to Hillsboro with her late husband, David, 20 years ago and quickly got involved in town affairs. She was elected to seven two-year terms on the council.

“It’s been honestly a joy and such an opportunity,” she said of her town service.

While a move to the beach was always in her plans, Marasco said it came much quicker than expected. During the pandemic, she closed her bed and breakfast operation, leaving her with a lot of time alone in a large house. That was followed by Loudoun’s shift to a red-hot housing market and a test of those waters landed a sales contract within 48 hours of listing the home.

During last week’s council meeting, Councilwoman Claudia Forbes was elected vice mayor and Paul Hrebenak was appointed to fill the remainder of Marasco’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.

And she won’t soon be forgotten. The council has resolved to celebrate each her August birthday as Amy Marasco Day in perpetuity.