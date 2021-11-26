Lucketts-area Family Displaced in Thanksgiving Day Fire; Firefighter Injured

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office attributed the cause of a Thanksgiving Day house fire that displaced a family to a malfunction within a golf cart stored beneath the home’s covered deck.

At 11:52 a.m. Nov. 25, county dispatchers received a call reporting a house fire on Wilt Store Road. Units from Lucketts, Lovettsville, Purcellville, Leesburg, Hamilton, and Frederick County, MD were dispatched to the scene. The first arriving units reported the home was fully involved in fire with fire extending to the surrounding woods. Residents were not in the home.

More fire units, including a Rapid Intervention Task Force and a Tanker Task Force, were called to assist. Firefighters used water from a pond on the property as their water supply. The fire was brought under control in approximately 90 minutes.

One firefighter was injured and transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening. A civilian on the scene also was injured but refused transport.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by a malfunction within a golf cart stored on the exterior of the home underneath a covered deck. Damages to the home and its contents were estimated at $487,000.

The Fire Marshal’s Office issued safety tips based on the incident:

•Use only electrical devices and cords listed for outdoor use, and follow the manufacturer’s specifications.

• Inspect electrical cords for damage before use. Check for cracked or frayed sockets, exposed or bare wires, and loose connections. Never use a cord that feels hot or is damaged in any way.

•Test and clean smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors monthly. If the smoke alarms are not working properly, contact the county’s smoke alarm program hotline 703-737-8093 or go toloudoun.gov/smokealarms.