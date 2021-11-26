School Board to Vote to Remove Punishments for Unpaid Student Meal Debt

The School Board is set to approve a change to its policy on school meal debt, that will limit the punishment students and families may face for not making payments.

This year, all students have access to one free meal a day thanks to afederal USDA program. Previously, only students whose families qualify as low-income could receive free and subsidized meals.Under the program, students must still pay for a-la-cart items, and second meals. It is still unclear if the program will extend beyond this year.

Under the revised policy, the School Board may not file lawsuits against students’ parents if they cannot pay their child’s meal debt.

Additionally, employees may not force a child to throw away food that they’ve already been served if they cannot pay. Staff is also prohibited from forcing students who can’t pay for food to wear a handstamp or wristband.

The School Board will vote on the changes to the policy as part of its consent agenda during its Nov. 29 meeting.