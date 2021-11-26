Sheriff’s Office Conducting DUI Patrols Tonight
The Sheriff’s Office will conduct its DUI saturation protocols Friday evening in an effort to keep drivers safe during the holiday weekend.
There will be an elevated law enforcement presence in areas across the county where there are typically high volumes of DUI-related arrests and crashed.
“We are committed to ensuring the public is safe while traveling along our roadways and we want to remind residents to make smart choices, don’t drink and drive,” stated Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.
One thought on “Sheriff’s Office Conducting DUI Patrols Tonight”
Kudos to Sheriff Chapman for this important initiative. And I think it’s nice that he’s giving folks fair warning. I’m a teetoaler. I don’t have a problem with others imbibing alcohol. But please don’t drink & drive. Happy Holidays Loudoun!