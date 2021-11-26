County Supervisors Seek Ashburn Glass Recycling Spot

A new glass recycling drop-off could be coming to Ashburn.

Loudoun County supervisors decided in 2020 that including glass in Loudoun’s otherwise single-stream recycling is too expensive and wasteful, in part because shattered glass in a recycling container can contaminate other recyclables and send that container to the landfill instead. Instead, they launched a pilot glass recycling program in July 2020, with separate purple bins for collecting glass.

The program later was expanded from three to six drop-offs, and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) has asked county staff members to find a location for a seventh in Ashburn in the 20147 ZIP code.

“I’ve heard from several constituents in Broad Run that recycling their glass separately from the rest of their recyclables is difficult due to the lack of convenient recycling locations,” said Supervisors Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run). She said the closest glass drop-offs for those people is in Sterling, Leesburg or Arcola.

Supervisors on Nov. 3 unanimously voted to direct the county Department of General Services to study the feasibility, cost, and possible locations for a new glass recycling container.

The glass collected at the county’s recycling drop-off centers is delivered to Fairfax County to be used in construction projects, and may also be sent to other facilities that are able to recycle it into new glass bottles and other products.

Currently Glass drop-offs are at:

Arcola Recycling Center,24244 Stone Springs Boulevard, Arcola

Central Western Loudoun Recycling Center,38159 Colonial Highway, Hamilton

Landfill Recycling Center,21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg

Mickie Gordon Park Recycling Center,23229 Carters Farm Lane, Middleburg

Philomont Recycling Center,36560 Jeb Stuart Road, Philomont

Sterling Park Recycling Center,400 W Laurel Avenue, Sterling

More information about recycling in Loudoun County is online at loudoun.gov/recycling.