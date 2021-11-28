Lovettsville Sued Over FOIA Charge

Representatives of the Town of Lovettsville are scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 20 in response to a lawsuit filed on behalf of a town resident who alleges the town illegally required advance payment to complete a Freedom of Information Act request she filed.

According to the court filing, Caitlin Keefe requested information related to a post Councilwoman Renee Edmonston made on a closed members-only Facebook page.

The town required a $115 payment to cover the anticipated six hours of time needed to comply with the request.

The petition cites state law that permits allows the government to require advance payment only win the cost is expected to exceed $200.