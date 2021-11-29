Deputies Seek 3 Suspects in Sterling Mugging
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery that occurred Saturday night in Sterling.
According to the report, the teenaged victim reported he left the Herndon area and was walking in the area of East Maple Avenue and Lee Road before 9 p.m. Nov. 27 when he was approached by three unknown males. One displayed a firearm and two others displayed knives. The suspects took his belongings, including a backpack and cell phone. He was not injured.
The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s wearing dark clothing. They fled on foot toward East Maple Avenue.
Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
2 thoughts on “Deputies Seek 3 Suspects in Sterling Mugging”
So much violent crime in Loudoun, and the (D)s solution is to limit law-abiding residents’ ability to protect themselves and their families.
And let’s not forget our criminal-first CA, Buta Biberaj, who never stopped being a defense lawyer.
It’s sad to read about this mugging. Sterling is such a great place to live. It’s awful to think residents might feel unsafe while going about their daily activities. Just one word of caution: I still have concerns about the Sheriff’s Office publicizing the putative ethnicity of a suspect. Many folks are stereotyped as being of a specific ethnicity when they’re not. Unless a suspect is wearing a sweatshirt stating “I am Hispanic” (or there’s a similar definitive reason), it’s best for the Sheriff’s Office to refrain from such speculation. Happy Hanukkah Loudoun!