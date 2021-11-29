Deputies Seek 3 Suspects in Sterling Mugging

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery that occurred Saturday night in Sterling.

According to the report, the teenaged victim reported he left the Herndon area and was walking in the area of East Maple Avenue and Lee Road before 9 p.m. Nov. 27 when he was approached by three unknown males. One displayed a firearm and two others displayed knives. The suspects took his belongings, including a backpack and cell phone. He was not injured.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s wearing dark clothing. They fled on foot toward East Maple Avenue.

Anyone who has any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.