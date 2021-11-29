High Speed Rt. 7 Chase Ends in Leesburg

Four teens in a stolen car led a Virginia State Police trooper on a high-speed chase on Rt. 7 on Sunday night.

According to the report, just after 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Civic that was traveling at 90 miles per hour eastbound on Rt. 7 near the Rt. 287 interchange. The driver refused to stop and the trooper pursued.

The chase ended on East Market Street in Leesburg when the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to force the vehicle to turn sideways, coming to a stop near the Plaza Street intersection.

The driver and three passengers fled on foot. A search was conducted with the assistance of the Leesburg Police Department, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Fairfax County Police helicopter. The suspects—all male juveniles from Herndon—were apprehended without incident.

Further investigation found the Honda had been reported stolen in Fairfax County last week. It displayed a West Virginia temporary license plate that was not registered to the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.