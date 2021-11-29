Meet Elmore, Leesburg Police’s Newest K-9

The Leesburg Police Department has grown by four legs, with the addition of its newest K-9.

Elmore, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, came to the department by way of an anonymous $15,000 donation to cover the costs of the purchase and training of a new K-9. The donation was made by a family in memory of FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore, and the department elected to name its new pooch in honor of the late FBI agent.

On Aug. 9, 1979, Elmore, along with FBI agents John Oliver and Robert Porter, were fatallhy shot at the El Centro, CA, FBI Field Office by a gunman who then took his own life.

K-9 Elmore has received training in patrol duties that include tracking missing persons.Elmore has also been trained in drug detection, excluding the now state-legal marijuana.

He is paired with K-9 handler Officer Lelia Brickley, a three-year veteran of the department. The duo recently graduated their basic K-9 handler course.

“I am excited to welcome Elmore to the LPD family.Working together, K-9 Elmore and Officer Brickley will assist in serving and protecting our community through such tasks as locating missing juveniles, as well as locating those experiencing cognitive impairments who become lost,” stated Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown. “I also want the community to know that true heroes are never forgotten.We honor the memory of FBI Special Agent Charles Elmore through our newest K-9 team member.”

