Reaser Removal Case to Begin with Signature Certification Review

During a Circuit Court hearing this morning in the case to remove Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reaser (Algnokian) from the School Board, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said that the signatures on the removal petition will be reviewed for certification by the county Office of Elections and Voter Registration before moving forward.

“We need to figure out what the allegations are and that the facts support it,” Biberaj said. She also told Judge James A. Fisher that the petitions were drafted and signatures were collected without the knowledge or guidance of her office.

The petition, organized by the group Fight for Schools, amassed 1,859 signatures. The signers are required to be registered voters in the Algonkian District.

Similar to the petition filed to remove Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), the petition alleges that Reaser had knowledge of a sexual assault scandal in the school district, and was involved in aprivate Facebook group where members compiled lists of parents opposed to the district’s racial equity efforts. Involvement in that group, petitioners charge, is a violation of open-door meetings laws for elected officials.

In response to Biberaj seeking certification of the signatures, Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior said that the group had a process in place for verifying participants’ eligibility.

“We have thoroughly reviewed and verified those signatures and we have fulfilled the legal obligations to have access to the court process,” Prior said.

Reaser is the third School Board member to face a removal petition in Circuit Court. Former Leesburg District representative Beth Barts, who resigned amid turmoil over the sexual assault scandal that sparked threats to her family, was the central target of the removal effort. The petition to remove her is now moot.

To remove an elected official in Virginia, a petition must be signed by the number of registered voters residing in the official’s district equal to 10% of the votes cast in the election that appointed the official. Once a petition is filed, it is prosecuted by the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Biberaj is the subject of a removal effort involving members also involved with Fight for Schools, including Prior.

Judge Jeannette A. Irbydisqualified Biberaj from prosecuting the case against Barts, stating that the public may never trust that due process was delivered in the case because of the conflict.

“We do wonder, however, why Ms. Biberaj is now concerned with verifying signatures for Ms. Sheridan’s and Ms. Reaser’s removal when there was no apparent attempt to do so with those signatures submitted to remove Ms. Barts,” Prior said.

County Supervisor Juli Briskman (D- Algonkian) attended Monday’s hearing, along with about a dozen supporters of Reaser. Briskman said that she thinks the majority of Algonkian District residents support Reaser.

“I trust the system will not allow an extreme minority to exploit a process designed for extraordinary cases of official misconduct to reverse the will of our constituents and to move forward with an alternative agenda, which is to thwart the board’s equity work,” Briskman said after the hearing. “I was encouraged to hear that the commonwealth’s attorney will seek verification of the signatures on the bogus petition.”

Fight for Schools reports that it has collected over 25,000 signatures during its county-wide effort to remove School Board members and that it also met the threshold to file removal petitions against Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Denise Corbo (At-Large).

During the hearing, Reaser’s attorney, Julia Judkins, suggested that because Reaser is a member of the Virginia State Bar that judges may recuse themselves from hearing the case. Fisher said that there is no legal basis for recusing himself from the case. Neither party objected to him scheduling court dates for the case.

There will be a review and status hearing for the case on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.