School Board Reopens Meeting Room for Public Sessions

Tomorrow—for the first time since June 22—the Loudoun County School Board will reopen its meeting room to spectators during the public comment portion of its meeting.

The School Board meeting will begin at 4 p.m. with a work session on elementary school attendance zone boundaries.

The opportunity to address the board during public comment will still be restricted to students or parents of Loudoun County Public Schools students, Loudoun County residents, or owners of businesses in Loudoun County.

Prior to the June 22 School Board meeting that erupted in chaos and landed the county in national headlines, anyone could address the board. The June meeting ended with deputies clearing the boardroom at the direction of Superintendent Scott Ziegler. Since then, the public has not been allowed in to the meeting room until the business portion of the meeting. The scores of people who signed up in advance to speak during the meetings were required to queue up in the hallway outside the meeting room, or outside in the building’s parking lot.

Spokesman Wayde Byard said that there will be limited seating in the boardroom tomorrow because of COVID protocols.