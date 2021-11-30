As Leesburg Town Council Again Refuses to Reconsider Mandate, Resignations Begin

It was déjà vu all over again during last week’s Leesburg Town Council meeting, as a council majority removed from consideration a vote to repeal its previous action mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for the town’s full- and part-time employees, and most of its board and commission members.

Councilwoman Suzanne Fox initially sought a vote on rescinding the council’sOct. 12 actionat the council’s Nov. 9 meeting. But then, as was the case last week, Councilman Neil Steinberg put forward a vote to adopt the evening’s business meeting agenda without the motion to rescind the action. Both times the vote passed 5-2, with Fox and Councilwoman Kari Nacy dissenting.

Both those for and against the vaccine mandate again spoke out during the petitioner’s section of the Nov. 23 council meeting, either praising or scolding council members for choosing not to entertain a vote on the recission.

Nacy asked the matter to again be added to the council’s Dec. 14 agenda for a vote. That meeting will be perhaps the council’s last opportunity to consider repealing the vaccine mandate, barring an as-yet-unscheduled special meeting. All town employees and board and commission members who are required to comply with the mandate must have either both doses ofthe Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Jan. 11, or face termination. The council elected not to offer a testing-in-lieu-of-vaccination option, similar to the policy adopted by the county Board of Supervisors.

While the council has been warned by some of its own town employees that resignations would be forthcoming, data provided by Public Information Officer Betsy Arnett indicates that may have already begun, with more than a month left to still comply with the mandate.

Between Oct. 12, the night of the council’s vote on the mandate, to this week, 11 of the town’s 351 full-time employees have submitted their resignations. However, Arnett clarified, none indicated that their resignations were caused by the mandate.

Of the town’s 391 part-time employees, three have indicated their resignations were because of the mandate. Twenty-eight part-time employees left town employment because the their seasonal positions ended or they were returning to school, she said.

Five of the 77 members of the town’s advisory boards and commissions have resigned, but only one of those individuals cited the mandate as a reason. Under the council’s policy, all members of the town’s advisory bodies, with the exception of the state code-mandated Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission, are required to comply with the mandate.

