Home Entered, Car Stolen Overnight in Potomac Lakes

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary, auto theft, and larcenies from vehicles that occurred overnight Tuesday in the Potomac Lakes neighborhood.

Deputies responded to a Springwood Court home shortly before 4:30 a.m. Nov. 30 for a report of auto theft. The homeowner was awakened by an alert from a home surveillance system and discovered his vehicle was missing from the driveway and that the someone had attempted to enter the home. The vehicle has since been recovered in the area. The keys had been left inside the car at the time of the theft.

A resident on Saffron Court awoke this morning to find the home had been entered sometime overnight. It appears someone entered an unlocked car parked outside and used a garage door opener to gain entry to the home. The subject took a purse from inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office also is investigating larcenies from other vehicles in the area on Springwood Court, Saffron Court, and Oakhurst Court.

Anyone with any information regarding these cases or who may have exterior home surveillance video is asked to contact Detective J. Breeden at 703-777-1021, orJames.Breeden@loudoun.gov. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Residents are reminded to remove all items from their vehicle, including garage door openers and key fobs, when not in use. If your vehicle has an integrated garage door opener, it is recommended to park it in the garage or a well-lit area.