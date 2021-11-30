New Sterling DMV Office Celebrated

The opening of a new Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Center in Sterling was marked with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The new Sterling DMV actually has been open since October, but the ribbon cutting was delayed by COVID-19 concerns, said DMV Commissioner Rich Holcomb.

The office sits unusually near a service center in Fairfax County. Earlier plans had called for replacing the older office with the new Sterling office; instead, both will stay open.

Del. David A. Reid (D-32) said that is needed in one a very populous area.

“Between the Fairfax County border and Belmont Ridge Road there’s about 250,000 residents who are going to be relying on both this facility as well as the one you’re leaving open. … I’m really grateful that you’re keeping the other one open as well,” Reid told Holcomb during the Nov. 30 event.

And with scheduled appointments carrying on from the pandemic, the office will accept walk-in service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and see customers by appointment-only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State elected officials at the brief ribbon cutting ceremony—held as customers sat around them in the waiting area—cheered the advances they said the department has made, including in diversity and streamlining their services.

“Our community’s really lucky to have this DMV and to have this leadership that has created such a customer-driven experience,” said Del. Karrie K. Delaney (D-67). “And I can say in our office, we help people navigate state agencies all day every day, and I will say of all the calls that we get, helping people navigate their issues at the DMV is easily one of the easiest and most seamless (jobs).”

“I remember my secretary came in and said, ‘DMV serves more customers than anyone else in the state.’ And I said well, we are second to ABC, and boy did they serve a lot more customers in the pandemic than we did. Our goal is to have our customers leaving as happy as the ABC customers,” Holcomb said.

The new office is at 22360 S. Sterling Boulevard.