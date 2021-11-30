Stone Bridge High School Put on Lock Down After Threat

Stone Bridge High School was locked down at for nearly two hours today as the Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat made electronically to the school.

Principle Tim Flynn said there would be an increased deputy presence throughout the end of the day.

Flynn sent a message to parents saying that administrators were made aware of the threat at 10:45 a.m. The building was placed on “secure the building” mode, a measure, Flynn said, that was taken out of an abundance of caution. The Sheriff’s Office secured the building, and classes returned to normal scheduling at 12:23 p.m.

Flynn said that no students or staff were directly threatened.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not respond immediately with comment.