Stove Fire in Sterling Home Displaces Family

Loudoun County fire officials are urging Loudoun residents to be diligent about safety after a cooking fire displaced a Sterling family from their home Monday night.

At 8:43 p.m. Nov. 29, fire and rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, Ashburn, Brambleton, and Leesburg, along with several Fairfax County units, were dispatched to a structure fire at a home on Ironstone Terrace. Arriving crews found a three-story townhouse with heavy fire showing from the rear, prompting a call for a second alarm and Rapid Intervention Task Force. All residents were safely outside.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by a stove burner inadvertently left in the on position. The office estimated damages at $454,000. The fire was mostly contained to the original townhouse although the neighboring home had minor smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the two adults and four children who were displaced. One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and released.

Unattended cooking is often the cause of expensive and even deadly home fires including one in October 2019 that took the life of a Sterling man.

The agency recommends thesesteps to prevent cooking fires and know what to do if a fire does occur:

• Watch what you heat. Always remain in the kitchen while cooking, especially on the stovetop. If you leave the kitchen, even briefly, turn off the stove. If baking, roasting, or broiling, set timers to remind you food is cooking.

• Maintain a three-foot safety zone for kids and pets around stove and hot appliances.

• Keep combustibles, like oven mitts, utensils, food packaging, towels, or curtains, away from your stovetop.

• If you have a fireon the stovetop, slide a lid on the pan to smother the flames and turn off the burner. Do not remove the lid until the pan is completely cooled. Never pour water on a grease fire.

• For an oven fire, immediately turn off the heat and close the oven door.

• When in doubt, get out then call 9-1-1! Close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System’s Smoke Alarm Program offers free home safety inspections to all residents. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the smoke alarm hotline 703-737-8093 or go to loudoun.gov/smokealarms.