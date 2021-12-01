Alexandria Man Charged in Stone Bridge High School Threat

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office last night identified and located the person who called Stone Bridge High School on Tuesday morning and reportedly made threatening statements over the phone.

After consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Robert M. Ruiz, 31, of Alexandria, was charged today with use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways. He was served the misdemeanor warrant with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The investigation stemmed from a phone call that was answered around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 30 by a Stone Bridge High School staff member.

After the call, the Stone Bridge High School staff and School Safety and Security personnel restricted entrance to the school, placing it on “Secure the Building” mode, and additional members of the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Unit were dispatched to the campus out of an abundance of caution.