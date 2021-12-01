Christmas in Middleburg Sold Out

The Town of Middleburg’s popular Christmas in Middleburg event is sold out of parking passes.

Because of the COVID-19 and efforts to ensure safety of visitors, the number of parking passes was limited this year to keep down the crowd size for Saturday’s parade and other activities.

A note of caution for non-passholders thinking they still can squeeze in somewhere, visitor parking in town and along Rt. 50 will be strictly prohibited and violators will be subject to towing.

Instead, those who did not secure parking passes for the Dec. 4 programs are encouraged to visit town during the following weekends as “Dickens of a Christmas” activities continue Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.

Check out all the offerings atmiddleburgva.gov/holidays.