A New Plan: Berry-Hill Announces Retirement

The longtime head of Leesburg’s Planning and Zoning Department is now focused on a new plan—what she wants to do in retirement.

Planning and Zoning Department Director Susan Berry-Hill has announced that she will step down from her position of almost 14 years at the end of March. Including her time with the town, her service to planning in Loudoun County spans almost three decades, and previous jobs in Kansas and Texas put her total years of work in the planning field at 40.

Berry-Hill came to Loudoun County in 1989 as a land use planner in the county’s planning department. The Iowa native said she first heard about Loudoun County by reading about it in an American Planning Association journal.

“At the time they were working on a hamlet ordinance, [which] was very, very progressive. And I thought, ‘wow, that sounds like a cool place to work’. The rest is history,” she recalled.

She joined the county planning department under then-director Milton Herd and enjoyed immensely working both under him and his successor, Julie Pastor, who she refers to as a mentor and great friend.

“It was an interesting time to come onboard at Loudoun County,” she said. “They were in full growth mode at the time, and were hiring planners like crazy. There were interesting projects—

huge parts of the county had not been zoned so the projects were Brambleton and Ashburn and Ashburn Farms and University Center.”

University Center in Ashburn and the South Riding community were two of her biggest projects during her early years in Loudoun, she said.

Those early years also saw an economic downturn that saw many of her planner colleagues lose their jobs due to layoffs. Berry-Hill managed to survive those cuts.

After briefly leaving Loudoun County government to focus on raising her children, she returned to take a position with the planning department focused on being a liaison to the incorporated towns.

“I worked on Joint Land Management Areas for Round Hill, Hamilton, Purcellville and Leesburg, then the different issues that affected the towns,” she said.

She continued work in a number of different areas with county planning, and some of those roles helped her to get to know her future colleagues in the town government well. In July 2008, she became the new director of Leesburg’s Planning and Zoning Department.

“It was a bit of an adjustment coming from Loudoun County to Leesburg in a number of respects. It can be summed up to scale,” she said. “The scale of land development projects at the county were like thousands of acres. You come into Leesburg and the scale of the projects was much smaller. That doesn’t mean that the issues are less, it means they’re different. When you’re dealing with adjacencies in town it’s so much more important to figure out what the impacts will be. Attention to detail is more important. It’s a different mindset and a different kind of planning approach that’s needed.”

One of her favorite differences, though, was how closely she got to work with all town departments, and those relationships that were forged with her colleagues. In her 13 years in Leesburg she has overseen a number of major projects, including development of the form-based code for the Crescent Design District; the replacement of the H-2 District with the new Gateway District; a parking study and ordinance amendment for the downtown; and the currently underway Legacy Leesburg Town Plan update.

With the Town Plan expected to be certified by the Planning Commission this month, and then move on to the Town Council for adoption in early 2022, Berry-Hill said the time was right to step away.

After the new Town Plan is adopted, “there will be a point at which the town needs to shift gears and move into implementing that plan. There will be some next steps important for the town to take—a rewrite of the Zoning Ordinance, implementing the new plan—and I think that will be an exciting time for the town. It’s important for new leadership to take the reins of that project. That’s kind of key in my mind,” she said. “I’ve had a really good run in Leesburg, I’ve enjoyed it immensely, it’s been a really rewarding job, but I think now it’s time for new leadership.”

As for next steps, Berry-Hill said she is “keeping my options open.” She said she is looking forward to volunteering and pursuing her interests, but could indeed find herself taking another job down the road. But, it would have to be the right fit.

“If I were to pursue [future] work it would need to be on my terms, very flexible, something I feel very passionate about,” she said.

A town press release noted that recruitment for Berry-Hill’s successor will begin this month.

