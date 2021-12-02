Aldie Track Coach Charged with Soliciting Child Sexual Abuse Material

Fairfax County Police have charged a 26-year-old Aldie man with possessing and producing child sexual abuse material. Detectives said the suspect, Ted Nasol, was a coach with the Dulles South Track Club and are investigating whether other juvenile victims may be involved with the case.

According to the report, the investigation began earlier this year when a juvenile reported an attempted extortion to a parent. Detectives said Nasol contacted the victim by text message in January demanding unlawful images and threatening to release illicit images to the victim’s family members if the victim did not comply.

Detectives determined one of the victim’s social media accounts was illegally accessed last fall when the victim received a text message from someone claiming to be a support specialist of a social media company and obtained information needed to access the victim’s account. Investigators said Nasol then uploaded images of the victim to his phone. In January, Nasol texted the victim with the same illicit images demanding more.

On Nov. 12, detectives executed a search warrant on Nasol’s home and recovered several electronic devices that contained images of child sexual abuse material.

Nasol was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with use of a computer to solicit a minor, two counts of reproduction of child pornography, and production of child pornography. Nasol was held without bond. Fairfax County detectives are coordinating with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for the potential of additional charges.

Nasol was a coach with the Dulles South Track Club where he interacted with many juveniles, and detectivesare askinganyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Nasol to call the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), or by text by sending “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.