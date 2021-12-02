Leesburg Home Named Finalist In ABC Deck the Homes Contest

A Leesburg home is vying to win the title of the best decorated holiday home in a contest sponsored by ABC’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan” TV show.

Matthew and Melissa Mulato’s home at 704 Seaton Ct. is one of six homes nationwide up for consideration in Live’s Deck the Homes Holiday Contest. The winner will receive a seven-day trip for two to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, plus other prizes.

Voting is open through Friday, Dec. 3. To see videos of the six houses in the contest and to vote, go to https://kellyandryan.com/contests/enter-our-deck-the-homes-contest-now. The video of the Mulatos’ home can be seen here.

The Mulatos welcome anyone to drive by their home to see the holiday display in person, and are also collecting food donations for Loudoun Hunger Relief.