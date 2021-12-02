Round Hill Man Charged with Attempted Murder in 2019 Shenandoah County House Burning

A 27-year-old Round Hill man has been charged with arson in the 2019 burning of a home in Toms Brook, the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office announced.

According to the report, Andrew Paul Tupin was arrested Dec. 1 in Leesburg by Virginia State Police. He is charged with three counts each of arson of an occupied dwelling, attempted first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, as well as two felony counts of property damage.

The fire involved a two-story home occupied by three adults and one juvenile. Three occupants were asleep in the home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed.

The agency is continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Loving at 540-459-3503.