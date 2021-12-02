Theodore R. Heskett, 1934-2021

Theodore (Tommy) R. Heskett, Jr., 87, of Leesburg, VA, died on Nov. 18, 2021 in the presence of his children at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal, VA, due to a host of pre-existing conditions.

Tommy, a life-long Loudoun native, was born on Oct. 13, 1934, to his parents Theodore R. Heskett, Sr. and Grace Moxley Heskett. He graduated from Leesburg High School in 1952 and began a career in the autobody repair business. Tommy began a series of successful autobody shops in Fairfax and Loudoun, culminating with Leesburg Auto Body prior to his retirement. He married Janie Louise Munday in 1957 and they raised their family in Leesburg and later Philomont.

His interests centered on his family, gardening, travel, racehorses and local sports teams. He and Janie were avid travelers – be it ocean cruises or road trips; he always enjoyed a garden patch with rows of tomatoes; knew his way around Shenandoah Downs and Charles Town Race Track as an owner and trainer of thoroughbreds; and rooted for his Washington Senators, Redskins, and Nationals.

Tommy is preceded in death by his wife Janie, his parents Theodore Sr. and Grace, his brother Donald and sister Florence (Welch). He is survived by his five children Gary, Teri, Lori, Tami and Troy; his daughter-in-laws Cynthia and Andrea; his sisters Margaret (Creel) and Helen (Hammond); numerous nephews and nieces; and six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA 22601 are appreciated.

Services were held on November 24, 2021. Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com