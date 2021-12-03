DataBank Breaks Ground on 40MW Data Center in Ashburn

Data center company DataBank has taken a big leap into the largest data center market in the world, breaking ground on a planned 200,000-square-foot facility next to its existing, smaller facility in Ashburn.

The new data center, IAD3, will offer 4 MW of power initially with plans to offer as much as 40 MW, almost tripling the company’s capacity in the Northern Virginia region, joining two existing facilities in Ashburn and McLean with a total of 22.5 MW of power across 111,000 square feet.

“This is a major play for us, a major move,” said DataBank Vice President, Sales Scott Palsgrove. “You’ve got some large enterprise players, large cloud players, and we’re more of an edge-focused company. And I think with a play like this, this is a really huge step in the evolution of DataBank.”

DataBank operates larger centers on the West Coast and Midwest, IAD3 is the company’s first major build on the East Coast, he said, and one of 10 majors projects currently under development.

“DataBank is investing extensively across our portfolio nationwide, and IAD3 represents a tremendous opportunity for our clients to take advantage of Ashburn’s location and proximity to 70% of the world’s internet traffic,” stated DataBank CEO Raul Martynek. “This Ashburn data center more than doubles our colocation footprint in Loudoun County, providing a high-quality colocation solution for cloud, content, technology and Fortune 500 customers.”

The facility is expected to be ready for service in 2023. For more information go to databank.com.