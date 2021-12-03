Fa-La-La Returns Tonight in Leesburg

One of downtown Leesburg’s favorite holiday traditions makes its return this evening.

Fa La La, a pop-up bar that began at 14 Loudoun St. in Leesburg in 2017, has returned following a one-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. Holiday hijinks begin at 5 p.m. tonight and run until 2 a.m.

Going forward, the pop-up will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Initially Fa La La will not be open on Mondays and Tuesdays, but proprietor Nils Schnibbe expects that to change closer to Christmas.

Fa La La will co-exist with Schnibbe’s Schmidt’s Barbecue, and will revert back to solely the barbecue restaurant after Jan. 1.

“We just got so many inquiries to bring Fa La La back for the Christmas season and we just love it so much to that we had to bring it back,” Schnibbe said.

Fa La La debuted for the holiday season in 2017 when the 14 Loudoun St. space was used to promote different seasonal themes, with new décor and drink and menu items added to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Halloween and even a summer camp theme. But Fa La La was always the establishment’s golden goose, with hordes of residents turning out for themed nights or events, specialty drinks, and lots of Christmas cheer and camaraderie.

The Christmas pop-up bar and all of 14 Loudoun’s nighttime concepts had to be scrapped last year in light of capacity restrictions for restaurants and late-night establishments, and Schnibbe debuted Schmidt’s Barbecue last fall. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Fa La La will be back for next year’s holiday season, he said.

“It’s such a special pop-up to us ever since we did it for the first time four years ago. It was a big bummer that we couldn’t do it last year for obvious reasons but happy to bring it back now,” he said.

For those who have never trekked out to Fa La La in its first three seasons, Schnibbe said to expect “full-blown Christmas with a bigger focus on the outside experience with the decorated tent and lower patio. Same great themed drinks and the full delicious menu from Schmidt’s.” He said he expects themed nights to also return soon.

For more information, go to the Schmidt’s Barbecue website or Facebook page at schmidtsbarbecue.com or facebook.com/schmidtsbbq.