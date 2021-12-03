Free COVID-19 Testing Continues

Loudoun County will continue to offer free weekly COVID-19 testing in December, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a different location each week.

Health officials encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested, along with anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and a new loss of taste or smell. Anyone who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday or plans to travel for the December holidays and gather with family and friends is also encouraged to get tested a few days before and after traveling or gathering in groups.

Testing events are free and open to all with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. No COVID-19 vaccine will be available at these events.

The events will be:

Dec. 7:Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding

Dec. 14:Franklin Park, 17501Franklin ParkDrive,Purcellville

Dec. 21:Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane in Sterling

Dec. 28:Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg

In addition to the COVID-19 testing events hosted by the county, there are other testing locations and providers in Loudoun and the region. Visit loudoun.gov/covid19testing to find one, or to fill out a registration form for a county testing event.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19, including the upcoming testing events, can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line at 703-737-8300 or send an email to health@loudoun.gov.